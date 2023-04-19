Russian, Chinese armed forces to strengthen coordination, says envoy

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to strengthen coordination between the armed forces of the two countries, Liu Xiaoming, Special Representative of the Chinese government on Korean Peninsula Affairs told TASS.

The envoy recalled that Li Shangfu, State Councilor of the People's Republic of China and National Defense Minister, arrived on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. "General Li Shangfu is on a visit in Moscow precisely to strengthen ties between the armed forces of China and Russia. This is an important component of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era. And we know that this status says much," he pointed out.

"So the purpose of this visit is to strengthen coordination between the armed forces of China and Russia, as we know that relations between the two military always maintained high momentum," the envoy pointed out.

Liu Xiaoming noted that Beijing and Moscow were getting new results following strategic contacts, joint exercises, joint preparation and practical cooperation.

He also emphasized that this visit "will undoubtedly give a new impetus to the relations between the armed forces of the two countries and will fill China-Russia relations with new strategic content".

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu arrived in Russia on an official four-day visit on April 16. This marks his first foreign trip after being appointed as head of the Chinese Defense Ministry.