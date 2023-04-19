Lavrov meets with Bolivian counterpart in Caracas

CARACAS, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reminded his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Mayta about an earlier invitation to the country’s President Luis Arce to visit Russia on Wednesday.

The top diplomats of Russia and Bolivia met in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Wednesday.

"I would like to convey kindest regards to President Arce from [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. Your president has an invitation to visit Russia when he finds an opportunity. I understand that you are busy with domestic affairs at the moment, but, whenever there is a will, we will be glad to welcome the president," Lavrov said at the start of the talks.

After that, the Russian minister invited his colleague to discuss bilateral relations and outline plans for the future.