Heavy artillery, aviation used in clashes in Sudanese capital — UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 18. /TASS/. Clashes in Sudanese capital continue with conflicting sides using heavy artillery and aviation, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"There is ongoing fighting in Khartoum, with heavy artillery, with jets and with small arms. It is creating a climate that is extremely dangerous for civilians and by definition for our staff, humanitarian staff, diplomatic staff," he said.

The UN official added that the UN has not yet received any confirmation of a possible 24-hour humanitarian pause. "We checked by phone with our colleagues on the ground before I came here and we've not had any confirmation, indication that this is holding," he said.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreement between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the latest data, more than 180 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 1,800 people have been injured.