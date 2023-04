CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has erupted again, even as the time was past the hour when the announced ceasefire was supposed to start, the Al-Hadath television channel reported on Tuesday.

Battles involving heavy weapons continued near the army’s General Staff in the central part of the Sudanese capital.

It was earlier reported that the army and the RSF had agreed to a day-long ceasefire, starting from 6 pm.