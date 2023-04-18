IN BRIEF: Top G7 diplomats favor anti-Russian sanctions, aid for Ukraine, China dialogue

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 18. /TASS/. G7 foreign ministers are in favor of strengthening sanctions against Russia, providing aid to Ukraine and exploring ‘the creation of an internationalized tribunal’ based on Ukraine’s judicial system, as well as dialogue with China and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The top diplomats reiterated their positions on a number of other international issues during their meeting in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa (in Nagano Prefecture), thus agreeing on matters ahead of the Hiroshima summit scheduled for May 19-21.

Support for Ukraine and sanctions for Russia

The final statement reiterates criticism of Russia and calls to "withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally", as well as promises to toughen sanctions and threats to third countries in case of arms deliveries to Russia.

The G7 foreign ministers promised to support Ukraine, but also stated that Kiev must "continue anti-corruption and domestic reform efforts". In addition, they agreed to support the efforts of "international mechanisms", including the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose decisions Russia considered legally null and void.

For dialogue with China

At the same time, the top G7 diplomats pointed to their readiness to work towards building "constructive and stable relations through dialogue" with China. However, they noted their concern over the situation with the South and East China seas, speaking out against "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion".

The diplomats also pointed to the importance of "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait", emphasizing the fact that they didn’t change their "stated one China policies".

Regional security

As for North Korea, which has reportedly launched a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on April 13, the G7 foreign ministers condemned recent frequent missile launches and called for a complete ban on nuclear weapons.

The G7 top diplomats also supported a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear program.

They condemned the recent air strikes of Burmese servicemen on a village in the Sagaing region, as well as expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region.

In addition, the G7 representatives reiterated their positions regarding the unacceptability of human rights restrictions in Afghanistan, cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa, and work with Central Asian and Latin American countries. The top foreign ministers of G7, which includes three nuclear powers - the US, the UK and France - also stood for the reduction of the world’s nuclear arsenal.