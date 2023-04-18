G7 foreign ministers call on Russia to reaffirm unacceptability of nuclear war

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 18. /TASS/. G7 states call on Russia to confirm, both in words and in deeds, that a nuclear war could not be won and must never be fought, G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"We recall the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States issued on January 3, 2022 on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races, and reaffirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. We call on Russia to recommit - in words and deeds - to the principles enshrined in that Statement," the foreign ministers said.

G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed plans to reject Russian civilian nuclear products in the joint statement.

"We recall the G7 Leaders’ commitment to evaluate measures to reduce reliance on civil nuclear-related goods from Russia and to assist countries seeking to diversify their supplies," the statement reads.