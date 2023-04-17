EU ambassador to Sudan assaulted in his residence - EU foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, April 17. /TASS/. The European Union’s ambassador to Sudan has been assaulted in his residence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," he emphasized.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the city of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the latest data from the Sudan Doctors Committee, more than a hundred civilians have died as a result of the fighting, while the World Health Organization reports more than 1,000 victims.