Clashes in Sudan leave at least four doctors dead — medical union

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. At least four doctors have been killed in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces that are taking place for a third day, the country’s doctors’ union said, the Al-Hadath television channel reported on Monday.

"So far, we have lost four doctors killed as a result of the clashes," the organization said.

The doctors' union called on the army and rapid support forces to comply with the promised humanitarian pause to allow medical workers to reach the wounded and bury the dead.

"We demand that the parties to the conflict remove the bodies of the dead from the streets before it causes an environmental disaster," the group said.

Sudanese doctors also sent a letter to the UN Security Council urging it to "force both sides to stop the senseless fighting."

Earlier on Monday, the Sudanese Armed Forces promised to observe a humanitarian pause for three hours. On Sunday, the army agreed to a UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours a day. The rapid support forces said that they were ready to observe a daily humanitarian pause for four hours. At the same time, both sides reserved the right to respond to enemy provocations. However, in reality, the promises were not kept. The Sudanese Doctors' Committee stated that it was still unable to evacuate the wounded and provide them with the necessary medical care.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the city of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the latest data from the Sudanese Doctors’ Committee, more than a hundred civilians have died as a result of the fighting, while the World Health Organization reports more than 1,000 victims.