Nearly 100 civilians killed in clashes between army, paramilitary force in Sudan — medics

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Almost 100 civilians have been killed since clashes began between the army and a paramilitary force in Sudan on April 15, the doctors’ union said in a statement on Monday.

"The death toll among civilians in clashes has reached 97," AFP quoted medics as saying. No official data about casualties among the conflicting sides has been available yet, but witnesses reported lots of bodies in military uniform lying on Khartoum streets.

Meanwhile, residents of the Sudanese capital said the clashes resumed on Monday. Similar reports come from lots of other Sudanese cities, including Merowe, where a large air base is headquartered.

On Sunday, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua said the government was planning to evacuate all Kenyans, or about 3,000 people, currently staying in Sudan from the country, BBC reported.

A decision was made at a summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on April 16 for the presidents of Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan to visit Sudan as soon as possible to reconcile the conflicting parties.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the Rapid Support Forces chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.