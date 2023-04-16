Top Ukrainian diplomat to visit Baghdad on April 17 – media

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will pay an official visit to Baghdad on Monday, the Shafaq News portal said on Sunday citing Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf.

According to Shafaq News, the visiting Ukrainian top diplomat will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The sides will discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various spheres.

Comments from the Ukrainian side are not available.

Apart from that, Shafaq News cited a source in the Iraqi government as saying that Kuleba was expected to discuss Baghdad’s possible role as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow. According to the source, this proposal was advanced by the Iraqi prime minister during his phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on April 10. The source said that the top Ukrainian diplomat would be accompanied "by a high-ranking delegation of representatives of security forces.".