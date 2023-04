NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. American entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk suggested introducing a life sentence for gender reassignment of underage children, commenting on a law passed in Florida banning such operations.

"Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life," Musk wrote on his Twitter page.

Sex reassignment surgery includes a number of procedures, some of which can result in lifelong sterility.