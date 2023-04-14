US to limit dissemination of classified information in light of current leak — Biden

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The US government will limit the access to classified information by US civil servants in light of the current leak of Pentagon materials, US President Joe Biden said in a written statement.

"I commend the rapid action taken by law enforcement to investigate and respond to the recent dissemination of classified U.S. government documents. While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies.," the US president said.