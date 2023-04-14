Breaking ties with CIS to worsen already difficult economic situation in Moldova — Dodon

CHISINAU, April 14. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities’ line to break ties with the CIS will result in irreparable losses for an economy that is already in serious crisis, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told TASS when commenting on the government’s decision to withdraw its representative from the economic cooperation department of the CIS Executive Committee, which comes into force on Friday.

"I am convinced that our country will not survive without close cooperation with the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, and Russia. However, President Maia Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity are breaking off ties with the Commonwealth to please their Western handlers, and the process to denounce all the agreements signed by our country over the last three decades has started. Next in line is joining the West’s anti-Russia sanctions. This will make the situation in the country’s economy, which already finds itself in a terrible situation due to the incompetence and gross mistakes of the government, as well as due to the multi-fold growth of energy prices and the loss of traditional sale markets in the east, even worse," Dodon, who oversaw the economy as Deputy Prime Minister before 2009, said.