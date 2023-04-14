Serbian president vows not to supply weapons to either Ukraine or Russia

BELGRADE, April 14. /TASS/. Serbia will not supply a single bullet either to Ukraine or Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"I want to strengthen our army and our defense industry. We will never send a single bullet either to Ukraine or to Russia," he vowed.

Reuters said earlier citing secret Pentagon documents leaked onto the Internet that the Serbian government was looking at possibly supplying lethal weapons to the Ukrainian army. According to the documents, Serbian authorities refused to train Ukrainian soldiers but said they had the military capability and political will to supply Kiev with weapons. The news agency noted however that it had failed to verify the authenticity of the Pentagon documents.