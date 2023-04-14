Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 8,082 with 35 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,082 over the past day to 22,750,798, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

As many as 1,047 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 6.2% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 42 regions, while in 33 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,116 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,193 over the past day, versus 1,171 a day earlier, reaching 3,493,701, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 804, reaching 1,929,892.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,605 over the past day, reaching 22,135,582, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 35 over the past day to 397,753, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.