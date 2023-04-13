Pentagon declines to comment on reports about suspect in document leak investigation

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense won’t comment on news media reports about a potential suspect in the case of leaked US secret documents, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We are aware of the reports regarding a potential suspect in the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into unauthorized disclosures of documents," he said. "This is a law enforcement matter, and it would be inappropriate for me or any other DoD official to comment at this time."

Ryder also said the Pentagon won’t comment on the content of the secret documents that are circulating online, citing the department’s policy.