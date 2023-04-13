Serbian leader believes pro-Ukrainian forces trying to mar his relations with Putin

BELGRADE, April 13. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic believes that pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian forces are trying to spoil his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Those who are pro-Ukrainian and those who are pro-Western are trying to spoil relations [between Vucic] and Putin. <...> They are in no way interested in supporting Ukraine, about which they keep talking every single day," the Serbian president told reporters on Thursday.

After Russia launched its special military operation, Vucic addressed the nation after a Security Council meeting, saying that Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but would not impose sanctions against Russia.

Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine sister nations, regrets the developments in eastern Europe, and is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev, he said at the time. Vucic has repeatedly stated that Belgrade's decision not to impose sanctions against Russia was correct and met Serbia’s interests.