Geopolitical interests prevent West from understanding China’s new global role — expert

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. Geopolitical interests prevent Western countries from understanding China’s new role on the international stage, Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche told TASS.

She pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow undoubtedly marked "a further improvement of relations between Russia and China by strengthening cooperation in many areas, especially the economy."

Zepp-LaRouche noted that "the Chinese policy does not follow geopolitical motives, but very clearly tries to establish a higher level in the interest of the entire world." "Many politicians in the West have difficulty to understand that because when you have geopolitical spectacles on, you see everything through that perspective," she explained.

Zepp-LaRouche highlighted the need for "a new security and development architecture, which includes the interests of every country on the planet." According to the expert, "the combination of President Xi's Global Security Initiative and Global Development Initiative should be put on the agenda immediately." "If the countries of the Global Majority all demand that together," then no country will be able to afford not to join the process.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia on March 20-22. On Monday, the Russian and Chinese leaders held a one-on-one conversation that lasted four and a half hours, and on Tuesday, talks between the two countries lasted about six hours. The Russian and Chinese presidents signed two statements following the negotiations. Both Putin and Xi Jinping described the meeting as successful.