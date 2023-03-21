Russia, China oppose attempts to use outer space for armed confrontation — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China oppose the attempts to use the outer space for armed confrontation and will take measure to counter such activities, according to a joint statement by the countries on deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era that was released on Tuesday.

"Russia and China oppose the attempts by certain countries to turn the outer space into an arena of armed confrontation and will counter any activities aimed at achieving military superiority and its use for combat operations," the statement said.