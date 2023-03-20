Baku says Armenian shelling wounds Azerbaijani border guard

BAKU, March 20. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service officer was wounded as a result of the shelling of the positions of the country’s Border Guard Service from the territory of Armenia, the press service of the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday.

"On March 20 at 02:50 (01:50 Moscow time), in the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of Zangilan District, Armenian armed forces’ units from positions in the direction of the Nerkin Hand settlement of Kafan District, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service stationed at the Agbashyurd height. As a result, Border Guard Service serviceman junior sergeant Ramin Manafov was wounded," the report said.

According to the department, the serviceman has undergone an operation, and his life is now out of danger.

"At present, the operational situation is stable and is under full control of the Azerbaijani State Guard Service’s units," the report pointed out.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, however, the Azerbaijani statement is not true.

"The State Border Service of Azerbaijan spread a disinformation claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone on March 20, at around 2:50 a.m.," the statement reads.