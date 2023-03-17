Kiev stands for expansion of grain deal to ports of Nikolaev — Ukraine’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Ukraine proposes to expand the grain deal to the ports of the Nikolayev region, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN Sergey Kislitsa said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"The grain deal should be extended after its expiration on March 18 for 120 days, as provided by the agreement, or for an indefinite period. Its action should be extended to the Ukrainian ports of the Nikolaev region," he said.

This week, Russia notified Ukraine and Turkey of a 60-day extension of the deal. During this time, Western countries should lift sanctions from the entire chain of operations accompanying Russia’s agricultural exports.