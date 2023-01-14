Ukraine conflict to end when West, Russia strike deal — Erdogan’s spokesman

ISTANBUL, January 14. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict will be stopped as soon as a "big deal" will be made by Russia and the Western bloc, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said at a meeting with foreign reporters, among whom was a TASS correspondent, on Saturday.

"The key point here is a broader geopolitical picture in which Russia seeks a new deal with the West, primarily with the United States. Therefore, if there is war, there will be a certain big deal, which is designed to settle some larger geopolitical issues between Russia and the Western bloc. Otherwise, the war is going to drag on much longer. We will see a repeat of what we have seen so far," Kalin said.

"The cost will be even higher, more people will die, and more cities will be destroyed. But that is not what we want, and it is one of the reasons why we are willing to keep our neutral position between these two parties and to bring them together for a serious conversation about how to put an end to this war," President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said.