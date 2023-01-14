Ukraine ‘unable to exhaust’ Russian Armed Forces with West’s aid — Erdogan’s spokesman

ISTANBUL, January 14. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to "exhaust" Russia with the aid received from Western countries, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday at a meeting with foreign reporters, among whom was a TASS correspondent.

"According to our estimates, Ukraine will not be able to exhaust the Russian Armed Forces with that aid it has been receiving," he said adding that Ukrainian military units "are not equipped and trained well enough to push back" the Russian forces "to pre-war frontiers."

"They can fight. They have every right to defend their country, but we do not think that will give them what they seek. We must go through diplomacy, dialogue or negotiations, which we hope will bring about an outcome acceptable to both parties," President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said.