Damascus demands UNSC stop Israel’s aggression against Syria – Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT, January 3. /TASS/. The UN Security Council must react to Israeli air raids on Syria and prevent their recurrence in the future, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in an appeal to the international community on Monday.

In a message to the UN Security Council, released by the SANA news agency, the Syrian Foreign Ministry demanded bringing Israel to justice for a new aggressive sortie against Syria."

"At a time when peace-loving humanity continued to celebrate the beginning of the New Year, Israel launched a missile attack on Damascus International Airport," the statement reads.

As a result, two Syrian soldiers were killed and material damage was inflicted, resulting in the airport’s temporary suspension."

The communique states that "with this insidious attack, Israel has expanded the list of the war crimes it has committed against Syria in recent years."

"Syria condemns missile attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities, which endanger the lives of innocent civilians and disrupt air links," the message emphasizes. "Damascus draws attention to the fact that Israel’s aggressive actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and pose a threat to regional peace and security."

Syria’s Transport Ministry has reported that repair teams have managed to partially eliminate the effects of the missile attack.

"This made it possible to resume flights in the normal mode," the ministry said.