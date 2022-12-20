Ukrainian authorities were involved in sending Saakashvili back to Georgia — politician

TBILISI, December 20. /TASS/. Representatives of Ukrainian authorities participated in sending Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili back to his homeland and it is exactly why they want him released from prison now, says Irakly Kobakhidze, head of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on Georgian authorities to release Saakashvili due to his poor health state and to send him for treatment either in Ukraine, in Europe or in the US.

"All this time we have been saying that the people, who sent Saakashvili to Georgia, actively work for his release. They have a sort of responsibility before Saakashvili. They sent Saakashvili to Georgia and they feel this responsibility. Zelensky’s statement only confirmed all that. [...] Ukrainian authorities were directly involved in the special operation on sending Saakashvili to Georgia," Kobakhidze said in an interview for Georgian media Tuesday.