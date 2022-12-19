Greek political party demands to stop discrimination of ethnic Greeks in Ukraine

ATHENS, December 19. /TASS/. The Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship demands to stop discrimination of ethnic Greeks in Ukraine, include them in the system protecting ethnic minorities and provide them with security guarantees in the areas of their residence, according to the party’s resolution made available to TASS on Monday.

According to the document, "currently, according to the 2011 census, about 100,000 Greeks are registered in Ukraine, who are organized in associations and communities, speak and study Greek and the majority of them have Greek identity cards." "By law enacted in July 2021, the Ukrainian government ceased recognizing the Greeks as a minority based on the existence of a country named Greece. On the contrary, it recognized Tatars and Jews as minorities."

The resolution noted that currently, ethnic Greeks in Ukraine, in addition to facing the repercussions of military action as well as genocide and discrimination on the part of Ukrainian nationalist organizations, can no longer study Greek at Ukrainian schools which will lead to their extinction. The document calls on the Greek government to take the necessary steps with regards to the Kiev regime to ensure ethnic Greeks are protected as a minority and given security guarantees. It also demands from the Ukrainian government to stop discrimination of Greeks and permit the instruction of Greek language at schools.