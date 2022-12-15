Ukrainian military ‘on edge’ because of Russian strikes, chief commander says

LONDON, December 15. /TASS/. Russian strikes demoralize the Ukrainian armed forces, supreme commander General Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview for The Economist, published Thursday.

"It seems to me we are on the edge," Zaluzhny said, adding that more wide-scale attacks may disable the entire Ukrainian power grid. "What kind of mood will the fighters be in? Without water, light and heat, can we talk about preparing reserves to keep fighting?"

At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told The Economist that Kiev is not ready to make territorial concessions to Moscow.

"People do not want to compromise on territory," he said.