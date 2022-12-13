Macron claims Paris conference on Ukraine aims to help residents survive winter

PARIS, December 13. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the main goal of a conference devoted to aid for Ukraine kicking off in Paris is to support the country’s residents during the winter.

"This time, those countries that usually play a less noticeable part in providing aid to Ukraine, are also participating in the conference," he said prior to the meeting on Tuesday. "The main goal is to help the residents live through the winter," the French leader added.

The head of state noted that, in particular, this will involve the supply of electric power generators and other necessary equipment to Ukraine.

Macron thinks it is necessary to create a special mechanism to deliver aid to Ukraine "in real time".

"We need to deliver the aid to precise locations," he said, opening the conference. "In addition to forums where we agree on specific amounts, a very close coordination is needed with a network of contacts across the entire country so that aid will arrive at locations in real-time mode," the French president explained.

According to him, the development of such a mechanism will already be announced at this conference. "It will rely on social protection programs existing within the EU framework," Macron noted. "This mechanism may be expanded and funded by all those countries that would want to take part in this support," he insisted.

The conference on ensuring financial aid to Ukraine chaired by Macron kicked off in Paris on Tuesday. As the event’s organizers told media outlets, 70 "high-ranking" delegates are participating in its work. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal who arrived in Paris said that Kiev was hoping for the West’s large-scale macroeconomic assistance in financing Ukraine’s budget.