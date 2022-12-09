UN believes that total blackout in Ukraine will be a disaster — paper

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Denise Brown, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, believes that a total blackout in Ukraine will be a disaster, Germany’s Der Spiegel newspaper quoted the official as saying in an interview on Friday.

According to the official, helping an entire country with the population of around 40 million would be beyond capabilities of the entire global humanitarian community.

"We should think together what should be done if this happens," Der Spiegel quoted the official as saying.

According to Brown, around 2,000 staffers of UN relief organizations are currently on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said earlier that the deficit of electricity in the country’s grid was estimated at 19%, and power outages will continue.

An air raid warning was declared across the entire Ukraine early on Monday, followed by reports of explosions and power outages in a number of Ukrainian cities and regions. According to Ukrenergo, the national power company, the power deficit in the power grid is expected to increase in the next 24 hours, which will cause emergency shutdowns in all regions.