Sanctions to stay, if Russia 'dictates' terms of peace in Ukraine — Scholz

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. Western sanctions against Russia will not be lifted, if Russia "dictates" its terms of a peace settlement in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine, published on Monday.

"It was clear from the outset of the war that these sanctions would have to be in place for a long time, as their effectiveness increases with each passing week," Scholz writes. He states that Moscow "needs to understand that not a single sanction will be lifted should Russia try to dictate the terms of a peace deal."

In coordination with its partners, "Germany stands ready to reach arrangements to sustain Ukraine’s security as part of a potential postwar peace settlement," says Scholz. He argues that to end the conflict in Ukraine Russia must withdraw its troops.

"Our message to Moscow is very clear: we are determined to defend every single inch of NATO territory against any possible aggression. We will honor NATO’s solemn pledge that an attack on any one ally will be considered an attack on the entire alliance. We have also made it clear to Russia that its recent rhetoric concerning nuclear weapons is reckless and irresponsible," Scholz states.

The West, in response to Russia's decision to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine imposed large-scale sanctions. A number of Western politicians do not deny that it in fact an economic war against Russia is underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on March 16 that the Western sanction policy against Moscow had all features of aggression. He stressed that the policy of Russia’s containment was the West’s long-term strategy.