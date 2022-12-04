Baku reports fire opened on Azerbaijani army positions on border with Armenia

BAKU, December 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported an attack on the republic’s army positions on the border with Armenia in the early hours of Sunday.

"On December 4, at 03:50 (02:50 Moscow time), the units of Armenia’s armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha populated locality in the Basarkechar district opened fire using small arms on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Zaylik community in the Kalbajar district," the Defense Ministry’s press service said.

According to the military agency, the Azerbaijani units "took appropriate response measures.".