Ukraine’s wish to join NATO hardly central at this time - Borrell

MADRID, October 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO is not the main issue at this moment, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told Spain’s 24 Horas TV channel on Saturday.

According to him, Kiev’s desire to join the alliance is understandable "but this is not the main issue at this time." The EU’s top diplomat thinks that it is more important to support Ukraine’s defensive ability.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for a fast-tracked NATO membership. That said, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not reply to a direct question by journalists as to whether the alliance was ready to review this application.