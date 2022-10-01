Ukraine unlikely to be allowed to engage in talks, says Donetsk leader

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost the ability to make independent decisions, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told reporters.

According to Pushilin, he has no illusions about possible negotiations involving Kiev because Ukraine lost its identity as a state in 2014.

"Even if they [the Ukrainian authorities] wanted to, [I have no illusions] that they would not have been allowed to engage in talks. This is why I am skeptical about any kind of talks with Ukraine: they aren’t independent, unfortunately," the Donetsk leader noted.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine to stop military activities and return to the negotiating table. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later reiterated his refusal to engage in talks.