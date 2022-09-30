Death toll in explosion in western Kabul rises to 32 — Al Jazeera

CAIRO, September 30. /TASS/. The number of those killed in a blast that rocked an education center in western Kabul earlier on Friday has grown to 32, with at least 40 more people injured, Al Jazeera television reported, citing an official at Afghanistan’s interim government formed by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

The TV channel reported earlier that the blast left at least 20 people killed and 35 injured. The official told Al Jazeera that a suicide bomber was behind the deadly attack. Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reported on its Twitter page that 19 people had been killed and 27 more sustained wounds.

In recent months, a number of explosions, armed attacks and shootouts were reported in a range of Afghan provinces, including the area around the country’s capital, in which both Taliban supporters and civilians were killed. The Islamic State — Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), claimed responsibility for most of the incidents.