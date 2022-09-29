Russian diplomat says Nord Stream leaks occurred in zone controlled by US intelligence

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Nord Stream pipeline incidents took place in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark and Sweden, an area that is fully controlled by US intelligence agencies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live TV program on Thursday.

Commenting on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline leaks on Wednesday, Zakharova recalled that officials in Washington had asserted early this year that Nord Stream 2 would never go into service. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman demanded, among other things, that US President Joe Biden issue a reply as to whether Washington had carried out its threat over the pipelines on September 25 and 26.

"Speaking of where [the incident] occurred. <...> There have been allegations that those are neutral waters and so on. But that is the exclusive economic zone of Denmark and Sweden, <...> the very NATO-centric countries that are stuffed with US-made weapons and which are fully controlled by American intelligence agencies, <...> who have the entire control of the situation over there," the Russian diplomat said.