Biden threatened to ‘put an end’ to Nord Stream in February, diplomat points out

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that US President Joe Biden promised to "put an end" to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on February 7, 2022.

Earlier, Zakharova said that the US President must answer the question if Washington realized its threat against the pipeline. She also published video footage of Biden’s February 7 speech, where he said that "If Russia invades [Ukraine], then there will be longer Nord Stream 2."

On the same day, the US administration denied that Biden threatened to physically destroy the Nord Stream pipelines.

According to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden meant that Washington would work with Germany to ensure that the pipeline will not be engaged.

"There is a big difference between ‘not engage’ and ‘put an end to," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel. "It was the latter that the US President said."

"Was it because of this that the White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby was so concerned over reduction of supply via the Nord Stream due to Germany’s inability to return the gas turbine to Russia, calling it an example of use of energy as a weapon by Russia? Or was he unaware that the project was ‘frozen’?" the diplomat quipped ironically.