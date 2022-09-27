No new talks between Guterres and Putin in recent days — UN spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has had no talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

The latest conversation between Guterres and Putin took place on September 14. "There has been no new conversation with President Putin than the one he [the secretary general] mentioned," Dujarric said, adding that contacts with Russia are maintained at many levels.

During their telephone call on September 14, Putin and Guterres discussed the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, export of Russian fertilizers, and the organization of a fact0finding mission following Ukraine’s strike at a detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).