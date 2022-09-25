US warns Kremlin use of nuclear arms will be met with ‘catastrophic consequences’

WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. The US authorities "at very high levels" told Moscow that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia will entail catastrophic consequences and Washington will respond decisively, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

"We have communicated directly, privately, at very high levels to the Kremlin, that any use of nuclear weapons will be met with catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and our allies will respond decisively. And we have been clear and specific about what that will entail," Sullivan said.