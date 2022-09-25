Ninety-three percent of ballots cast for joining Russia on Sept. 23 in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. A total of 93% of those casting their ballots on the first day of the referendum on the Zaporozhye Region’s joining the Russian Federation supported joining Russia, according to the information following a poll released by the Crimean Republican Institute for Political and Sociological Research.

"500 residents of the region were polled on the first day of the referendum voting, on September 23, 2022. Of those participating in the referendum and replying the question 93% supported the Zaporozhye Region’s joining the Russian Federation, while 7% supported the Ukrainian status of the region," the institute said.