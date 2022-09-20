No instances of sabotage by Zaporozhye NPP staff — local official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been scrupulously carrying out their duties since the facility came under control of Russian troops with no instances of sabotage recorded, Head of the We Are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"They’ve been working steadily, there was no sabotage on their part. Despite the shutdown [of power units], the people are at their workplace," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Its last functioning energy unit was shut down a week ago due to damaged power lines. Energodar’s authorities reported that about 1,700 employees remained at the nuclear facility.