Tajikistan’s irregular paramilitaries participated in hostilities — Kyrgyz MFA

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev has told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that irregular paramilitaries had been participating in the recent clashes on the Tajik side.

"Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev has drawn the attention of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the fact that the Kyrgyz side took decisive retaliatory measures solely for the purpose of self-defense and protection of its sovereign territory from an unprovoked invasion by the Tajik army and irregular paramilitary groups," Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Saturday.