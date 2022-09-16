Pashinyan reports 135 casualities during escalation of tensions on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 16. /TASS/. The number of the Armenian servicemen killed in an escalation of tensions with Azerbaijan amounted to 135 people, many were wounded, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Friday.

"As of today, the number of confirmed dead is 135 people. This number is not yet final, there are many wounded," he said.

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan reported to Pashinyan that the operational situation on the border with Azerbaijan was relatively calm. "During the night, the ceasefire regime was essentially observed. I can note that the Armenian armed forces continue to carry out the assigned tasks," he added.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday night that Azerbaijan’s armed forces were shelling Armenian settlements. Baku said that it retaliated Yerevan’s provocations. Later Azerbaijan announced that the sides had agreed on a ceasefire, but Armenia claimed that the shelling continued. The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting and decided to ask for help from Russia to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council.