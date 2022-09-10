DPR head says situation at frontline is tense but under control

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Sunday said the situation along the combat line in the Donetsk People’s Republic is tense but the forces of the people’s militia hold it under control.

"The situation of the frontline is tense but under control," he told TASS.

In many areas, he said, the DPR forces are advancing, although with difficulty.

The situation in the area of Donetsk is unchanged, with DPR forces still in control of the airport, Pushilin said. He described some Ukrainian reports that Kiev’s forces took the airport as false.

According to Pushilin, DPR forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in Dobrovolye and some military equipment near Uglegorsk.

"Near Uglegorsk, the enemy’s NATO-supplied equipment was destroyed, including a Polish-made AHS Krab 155-millimeter self-propelled artillery," he said.

Pushilin said Ukrainian commanders send untrained personnel to battle and therefore Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses.