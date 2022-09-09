US working to prevent arms sent to Kiev from falling into wrong hands — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. The United States takes the matter of control over weapons supplies to Kiev seriously, the country’s deputy envoy to the UN Richard Mills told the UN Security Council.

"We are also making sure any assistance to Ukraine’s defense is responsible and limits unintended consequences. We take very seriously our responsibility to prevent the diversion or illicit proliferation of weapons," he said. "We are working with Ukraine to ensure accountability of assistance."

In his words, the Ukrainian Government "has shown it takes this responsibility seriously, as well.".

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include occupying Ukrainian territories, as its goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began slapping ever more sweeping sanctions on Russia. Moreover, Western countries started funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at tens of billions of dollars.