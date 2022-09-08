Renewed shelling of ZNPP shows nuclear safety risks – IAEA

VIENNA, September 7. /TASS/. Renewed shelling damaged a back-up power line between Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and a nearby thermal power station, underlining significant nuclear safety risks at the facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Renewed shelling has damaged a back-up power line between Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and a nearby thermal power station, further underlining significant nuclear safety risks at the facility," the statement said. "The incident that occurred yesterday did not have an immediate impact on the ZNPP’s current operations as it had already been disconnected from the electricity grid two days ago when another reserve line was switched off in order to extinguish a fire.".