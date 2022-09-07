US carries out test launch of Minuteman III ICBM

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. The United States has carried out a test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force Global Strike Command at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California said on Twitter. The launch of the unarmed missile took place at 01:13 local time (11:13 Moscow time).

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said on Tuesday it would be routine test launch, expected to confirm the missile’s effectiveness and readiness. He stressed that the US, in accordance with its liabilities under the New START treaty, had notified the Russian government of the forthcoming test.

The previous test launch of a Minuteman III was on August 16.