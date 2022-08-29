Iraqi government declares Tuesday non-working day over situation in the country — report

CAIRO, August 30. /TASS/. The government of Iraq declared Tuesday, August 30, a non-working day across the entire country due to the complicated security situation, Al Arabiya reported Monday.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Shia imam Muqtada al-Sadr, who announced his decision to quit politics, have occupied Baghdad’s "green zone," where government buildings and foreign embassies are located, surrounded the Republican Palace and entered the building. A curfew has been declared in the capital, but al-Sadr’s supporters continue taking to the streets. Iraqi forces pull reinforcements to the "green zone." According to the Al Hadath TV channel, at least 13 people were killed and about 200 were injured in armed clashes in the capital.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, al-Sadr’s supporters also started protests in Iraqi provinces of Kerbala and Basra.

The protesters reportedly commenced an assault on the regional parliament building in Kerbala. The TV channel also reports clashes between protesters and security force in Basra, with gunshots heard in the city.