US meddles in other states’ affairs despite Afghanistan failure – Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. The failure of the United States in Afghanistan did not make Washington change its habit of interfering in the affairs of other nations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin wrote on Twitter.

"The US has failed in Afghanistan, but still hasn’t changed its habit of meddling in other countries’ internal affairs in the name of democracy and human rights, and stoking division and confrontation around the world. This would only lead the US to new and greater failures," the diplomat wrote.

"The international community needs to jointly reject the US’s recklessness of creating chaos and turbulence in the name of democracy and human rights, and prevent another tragedy of Afghanistan in our world," he added.

After the US administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.