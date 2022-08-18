Turkey to take part in restoration of Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities

KIEV, August 18. /TASS/. Ankara and Kiev have signed a memorandum on Turkey’s participation in the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure facilities, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said.

"Today in Lvov, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kurbakov and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus signed a memorandum of understanding on the reconstruction of infrastructure, which provides for Turkey’s participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook (an Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

The document was signed in the presence of Presidents Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.