Taiwanese defense ministry reports 21 Chinese warplanes seen around island

HONG KONG/XIANGGANG, August 17. /TASS/. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday reported five warships and 21 warplanes of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The ministry said in a Twitter post that five planes crossed over the median line of the Taiwan Strait during their exercises. The Taiwanese military sent out warning messages and put air defense systems on alert.

The PLA on Monday resumed exercises in response to a visit to Taiwan by a delegation of US lawmakers led by Senator Edward Markey. China has held a series of military maneuvers along its coast and around Taiwan since the start of August, following a trip to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2-3. Mainland China sharply criticized the visit.